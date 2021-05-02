Kearney woman heals herself while creating art from metal

An artist who also creates with fabric, texture and paint, she has found welding to be particularly healing and therapeutic in a life marred by tragedy. “I am so blessed to be able to do what I love,” she said.

She first dabbled in art in an art class during her senior year at Garden County High School in Ogallala. When she enrolled at Kearney State Teachers College (now the University of Nebraska at Kearney), she planned to major in home economics until she discovered the college’s “vibrant” textile program in the art department.

“It was fabric, texture, color. I’d always been drawn to that and to creating things, so I picked it up and ran with it,” she said. She graduated with a degree in art, with a business minor.

Married and a mother by then, Jasnoch worked at an in-house art department for Plectron Corporation in Overton. She did advertising and promotion when her Plectron boss, Beryl Bourn, began his own business, The Depo, on Overton’s main street.

At home, meanwhile, she was happily weaving and spinning. “I decided I wasn’t going to get rich or famous that way, so I might as well start doing art shows,” she said.