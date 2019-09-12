{{featured_button_text}}

FORDYCE, Neb. -- A Fordyce man died Thursday after the vehicle he was driving collided with a semitrailer in Cedar County.

The Cedar County Sheriff's Office said in a news release that the collision occurred at 10:30 a.m. at the intersection of Nebraska Highway 12 and the Nebraska Highway 14A spur. Kristopher Arens, 48, of Fordyce, was driving a Ford Edge and failed to yield to a Peterbilt semitrailer that was eastbound on Nebraska 12.

Arens, who was not wearing a seat belt, was pronounced dead at the scene. He was the only occupant of the vehicle.

The truck driver, Jonathan Kelly, 61, of Livingston, Montana, was treated and released at Avera Sacred Heart Hospital in Yankton, South Dakota.

The crash remains under investigation.

