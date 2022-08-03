 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Kleeb says Kansas abortion vote reverberates in Nebraska

Democratic State Chair Jane Kleeb of Hastings said Wednesday she believes the voters of Kansas sent a clear message on Tuesday to candidates and political parties to protect abortion rights and that the outcome has impacted the election battleground in Nebraska.

"The message is loud and clear to the national (Democratic) party and to national donors that red states (like Nebraska) are worth investing in," Kleeb said during a telephone interview.

Jane Kleeb

Nebraska Democratic Party Chair Jane Kleeb

And in Nebraska the Democratic nominees for two House seats and for the governorship are state senators who voted to protect abortion rights during the closing days of the 2022 legislative session, she noted.

"People are waking up today shocked by the 60-40 vote in Kansas," Kleeb said, "but I'm confident a similar vote in Nebraska would have the same results."

"Patty's race was the first indicator to Democrats that this issue has the potential to overwhelm predictions of a big red wave" that would favor Republican candidates across most of the nation this election year, she added.

People are also reading…

Sen. Patty Pansing Brooks of Lincoln lost a special election in June to Sen. Mike Flood of Norfolk, the Republican nominee, by a narrow 6,234 votes in a race for the 1st District House seat that has not been won by a Democrat in 58 years.

They will meet again in the November general election when voters will determine who represents the eastern Nebraska congressional district for the following two years. 

Abortion rights are "a major motivating factor" particularly for women and young voters, Kleeb said.

Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha, who is challenging Republican Rep. Don Bacon in metropolitan Omaha's competitive 2nd District, has been "very clear" in his support for abortion rights, Kleeb said.

Women from Nebraska, Iowa and South Dakota who have had abortions reflect on decisions

Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue, the Democratic gubernatorial nominee, joined Pansing Brooks and Vargas in voting during the closing days of the 2022 Legislature against a motion that would have ended a filibuster blocking a bill that would have banned abortions in Nebraska once the U.S. Supreme Court overturned abortion rights that had been guaranteed in its 1973 Roe v. Wade decision.

Nebraska lawmakers doubt likelihood of special session to debate abortion restrictions

Since then, opponents of abortion rights in Nebraska have been unable to secure sufficient support to call a special session of the Legislature to act on abortion before Gov. Pete Ricketts completes his second and final term.

Kleeb said she has additional reasons to feel optimistic "when the Republican Party is eating its own" in Nebraska, pointing to the change in GOP state party leadership that wrested control away from traditional Republican leaders during a state party convention in Kearney.

"The reality is the extreme took over the leadership and infrastructure of the party," she said.

The ongoing challenge for her party in being able to win statewide races in Nebraska once again is to reduce the overwhelming 80%-20% Republican advantage in rural counties to 70%-30%, "or ideally 60-40," Kleeb said. 

That means showing respect and support for rural concerns, she said. 

Nebraskans have not elected a Democratic governor since Ben Nelson was re-elected in 1994 or a Democratic U.S. senator since Nelson was re-elected in 2006.

Looking ahead, Kleeb said President Joe Biden should make his own decision about whether to seek a second term in 2024.

"If he decides to run, we are in full support," she said.

If not, Kleeb said, she sees Sen. Amy Klobuchar of Minnesota, Sen. Cory Booker of New Jersey and Transportation Secretary Pete Buttigieg as top contenders along with Vice President Kamala Harris. 

Long miles, big dollars: What abortion in Nebraska may look like post-Roe v. Wade

'The victory has been realized': Longtime anti-abortion activists in Lincoln celebrate end of Roe

Reach the writer at 402-473-7248 or dwalton@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LJSdon

