Lancaster County plans to lower property tax levy

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — An unusual influx of cash will allow Lancaster County lower its property tax levy, officials said.

The county has more more money than usual thanks to federal pandemic aid, a large carry-over of money from this year's budget and a total revaluation of property in the county.

Most of that money won't be used in the county's $128.5 million general fund budget, which is supported by property taxes, but officials still plan to lower the tax levy by 1 cent per $100 of valuation, according to the Lincoln Journal Star.

The general fund budget will increase by about $5.1 million. The biggest increases include $3.6 million to the county engineer, including $1 million to widen South 68th Street. The county also plans to hire an additional sheriff's deputy and add a lawyer for both the public defender and county attorney's offices.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Lincoln Journal Star.