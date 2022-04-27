Large bird flu outbreak reported at Knox County farm

Strong winds made it difficult for firefighters to extinguish a fire Sunday at a senior living apartment building under construction in southwest Omaha. Omaha Fire Battalion Chief Scott Fitzpatrick said 88 firefighters were on site at the Ovation Senior Living complex near 144th and Pacific streets at the height of the response to the four-alarm fire that was reported shortly before 1:30 a.m. Sunday. The blaze was under control by 11:30 a.m. but the cause remains under investigation. Two firefighters were treated for minor injuries. The general manager of the senior living facility that was set to open later this year, Stephanie Grade, said she's thankful firefighters responded quickly and that no one had moved into the complex yet.