AP

Large search fails to find woman's remains in SE Nebraska

A three-day search of more than 1,100 acres in southeastern Nebraska did not uncover the remains of a woman who has been missing for more than nine months, but the State Patrol said the search still helped the investigation

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A three-day search of more than 1,100 acres in southeastern Nebraska did not uncover the remains of a woman who has been missing for more than nine months, but the State Patrol said the search still helped the investigation.

Nebraska State Patrol Lt. Eric Jones said Sunday that investigators are now confident that Linda Dillard’s remains aren’t in the large area that was searched, but they continue to believe she may have been the victim of a crime.

Dillard, 55, of Tecumseh, was last seen near Table Rock on June 16. No one has been arrested in connection with her disappearance.

The State Patrol said dozens of volunteers and officers from multiple departments helped search a large area in and around Table Rock State Wildlife Management area, including 24 miles of roadside ditches, 1.5 miles of river and two local farms. The search included eight dog teams trained to find human remains.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

