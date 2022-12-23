 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Latest Census estimate gives Nebraska a few thousand more residents

Nebraska continues to creep closer to welcoming its 2 million resident.

According to new Census Bureau data released Thursday, the state had 1,967,923 residents as of July 1, which was 4,369 more than at the same time last year. That was an improvement over last year's count, when the state added fewer than 1,000 people.

The main takeaways from the nation's latest official head count.

On a percentage basis, the increase was about 0.2%, which was half the national growth rate of 0.4%. Nebraska ranked in the middle of states, with the 25th-best growth rate for 2022.

The state has now added more than 6,400 people since the 2020 official Census was completed.

The latest estimates continue a trend of slowing growth that started before the coronavirus pandemic.

The state had averaged adding at least 10,000 residents annually up until 2018, when the growth started to decline, falling to 8,500, then 7,000, then 5,000 in 2020, which at the time was the lowest annual growth since 1989.

Much of the growth in the U.S. was concentrated in the South and West. Texas had the most growth in actual numbers, adding nearly 471,000 people, while Florida was second. Florida had the highest percentage growth, at 1.9%. Other states with strong percentage growth included South Carolina, Idaho, Texas and South Dakota.

California lost more than 113,000 residents, in what was the biggest annual decline behind New York's more than 180,000-resident loss.

The U.S. population expanded by 1.2 million people this year, with growth largely driven by international migration, and the nation now has 333.2 million residents.

Net international migration — the number of people moving into the U.S. minus the number of people leaving — was more than 1 million residents from 2021 to 2022, with every state gaining residents from abroad, according to the 2022 population estimates. 

Natural growth — the number of births minus the number of deaths — added another 245,080 people to the total in what was the first year-over-year increase in total births since 2007.

The Associated Press contributed to this report.

Reach the writer at 402-473-2647 or molberding@journalstar.com.

On Twitter @LincolnBizBuzz.

