Latest Census estimate gives Nebraska a few thousand more residents

Nebraska continues to creep closer to welcoming its 2 million resident.
According to new Census Bureau data released Thursday, the state had 1,967,923 residents as of July 1, which was 4,369 more than at the same time last year. That was an improvement over last year's count, when the state added fewer than 1,000 people.
The main takeaways from the nation's latest official head count.
On a percentage basis, the increase was about 0.2%, which was half the national growth rate of 0.4%. Nebraska ranked in the middle of states, with the 25th-best growth rate for 2022.
The state has now added more than 6,400 people since the 2020 official Census was completed.
The latest estimates continue a trend of slowing growth that started before the coronavirus pandemic.
The state had averaged adding at least 10,000 residents annually up until 2018, when the growth started to decline, falling to 8,500, then 7,000, then 5,000 in 2020, which at the time was the lowest annual growth since 1989.
Much of the growth in the U.S. was concentrated in the South and West. Texas had the most growth in actual numbers, adding nearly 471,000 people, while Florida was second. Florida had the highest percentage growth, at 1.9%. Other states with strong percentage growth included South Carolina, Idaho, Texas and South Dakota.
California lost more than 113,000 residents, in what was the biggest annual decline behind New York's more than 180,000-resident loss.
The U.S. population expanded by 1.2 million people this year, with growth largely driven by international migration, and the nation now has 333.2 million residents.
Net international migration — the number of people moving into the U.S. minus the number of people leaving — was more than 1 million residents from 2021 to 2022, with every state gaining residents from abroad, according to the 2022 population estimates.
Natural growth — the number of births minus the number of deaths — added another 245,080 people to the total in what was the first year-over-year increase in total births since 2007.
The Associated Press contributed to this report.
Counties with the most seniors in Nebraska
Counties with the most seniors in Nebraska
Seniors will comprise more than
20% of U.S. residents in 2030, up from 15% in 2020. By 2034, older adults will outnumber children, according to Census Bureau projections.
Across the U.S., 52 million Americans are 65 years or older, according to the U.S. Census Bureau, and a
quarter of them live in just three states: California, Florida, and Texas. By comparison, North Dakota, South Dakota, Vermont, Wyoming, and Alaska each have fewer than 150,000 senior residents. The size of a state's senior population means a lot in terms of demand for resources like health care, affordable housing, assisted living, in-home and nursing care, and support services, and the quality and availability of those resources help determine where seniors migrate.
With baby boomers moving into old age, fewer babies being born, and longer life expectancies, the senior population of America is on a spectacular rise. The lengthening of the
U.S. life expectancy has been particularly dramatic, rising to nearly 79 years from 68 years in 1950. Stacker compiled a list of counties with the most seniors in Nebraska using data from the U.S. Census Bureau. Counties are ranked by the highest percentage of residents 65 years or older according to 2020 5-year estimates.
Keep reading to find out which counties have the most seniors in Nebraska.
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#50. Howard County
- Population aged 65 or older: 21%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 24.3%
- Median age: 42.6 years old
--- Median age of males: 41.8 years old
--- Median age of females: 43.5 years old
- Total population: 6,428 people
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#49. Merrick County
- Population aged 65 or older: 21%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 22.2%
- Median age: 43.1 years old
--- Median age of males: 43.3 years old
--- Median age of females: 42.9 years old
- Total population: 7,826 people
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#48. Nance County
- Population aged 65 or older: 21.4%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 22.1%
- Median age: 45.1 years old
--- Median age of males: 43.4 years old
--- Median age of females: 47.4 years old
- Total population: 3,525 people
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#47. Cedar County
- Population aged 65 or older: 21.5%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 25.4%
- Median age: 42.2 years old
--- Median age of males: 40.4 years old
--- Median age of females: 44.6 years old
- Total population: 8,483 people
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#46. Cuming County
- Population aged 65 or older: 21.7%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 24.4%
- Median age: 40.9 years old
--- Median age of males: 41.3 years old
--- Median age of females: 40.6 years old
- Total population: 8,882 people
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#45. Hayes County
- Population aged 65 or older: 21.7%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 21.3%
- Median age: 48.3 years old
--- Median age of males: 48.8 years old
--- Median age of females: 47.5 years old
- Total population: 889 people
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#44. Holt County
- Population aged 65 or older: 21.9%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 24.6%
- Median age: 43.1 years old
--- Median age of males: 42 years old
--- Median age of females: 45 years old
- Total population: 10,123 people
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#43. Custer County
- Population aged 65 or older: 22.1%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 23.9%
- Median age: 43.6 years old
--- Median age of males: 42.3 years old
--- Median age of females: 44.7 years old
- Total population: 10,788 people
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#42. Polk County
- Population aged 65 or older: 22.2%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 22.7%
- Median age: 44.9 years old
--- Median age of males: 45.4 years old
--- Median age of females: 43.9 years old
- Total population: 5,208 people
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#41. Boone County
- Population aged 65 or older: 22.5%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 23.5%
- Median age: 44.6 years old
--- Median age of males: 42.3 years old
--- Median age of females: 47.2 years old
- Total population: 5,228 people
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#40. Deuel County
- Population aged 65 or older: 22.5%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 19.2%
- Median age: 50.1 years old
--- Median age of males: 50.4 years old
--- Median age of females: 50 years old
- Total population: 1,770 people
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#39. Webster County
- Population aged 65 or older: 22.8%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 22.0%
- Median age: 45.7 years old
--- Median age of males: 44.6 years old
--- Median age of females: 47.3 years old
- Total population: 3,497 people
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#38. Grant County
- Population aged 65 or older: 22.9%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 24.0%
- Median age: 37.9 years old
--- Median age of males: 37.6 years old
--- Median age of females: 42 years old
- Total population: 691 people
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#37. Loup County
- Population aged 65 or older: 22.9%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 18.8%
- Median age: 44.5 years old
--- Median age of males: 35.1 years old
--- Median age of females: 49.3 years old
- Total population: 690 people
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#36. Fillmore County
- Population aged 65 or older: 23.3%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 20.0%
- Median age: 46.6 years old
--- Median age of males: 45.3 years old
--- Median age of females: 48 years old
- Total population: 5,542 people
The Crumpled Pamphlet // Wikimedia Commons
#35. Perkins County
- Population aged 65 or older: 23.4%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 24.8%
- Median age: 42.7 years old
--- Median age of males: 41.2 years old
--- Median age of females: 46 years old
- Total population: 2,889 people
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#34. Antelope County
- Population aged 65 or older: 23.5%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 23.7%
- Median age: 44.8 years old
--- Median age of males: 43.1 years old
--- Median age of females: 46.9 years old
- Total population: 6,315 people
J. Stephen Conn // Flickr
#33. Keya Paha County
- Population aged 65 or older: 23.9%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 23.7%
- Median age: 48.4 years old
--- Median age of males: 50.3 years old
--- Median age of females: 47.1 years old
- Total population: 875 people
Coemgenus // Wikimedia Commons
#32. Burt County
- Population aged 65 or older: 24%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 22.3%
- Median age: 45.6 years old
--- Median age of males: 45.2 years old
--- Median age of females: 45.9 years old
- Total population: 6,503 people
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#31. Chase County
- Population aged 65 or older: 24.2%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 22.8%
- Median age: 44.2 years old
--- Median age of males: 45.7 years old
--- Median age of females: 43.5 years old
- Total population: 3,707 people
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#30. Richardson County
- Population aged 65 or older: 24.2%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 21.2%
- Median age: 47.3 years old
--- Median age of males: 44.4 years old
--- Median age of females: 48.9 years old
- Total population: 7,913 people
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#29. Jefferson County
- Population aged 65 or older: 24.3%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 21.1%
- Median age: 47.1 years old
--- Median age of males: 45.7 years old
--- Median age of females: 48 years old
- Total population: 7,102 people
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#28. Rock County
- Population aged 65 or older: 24.4%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 21.7%
- Median age: 41 years old
--- Median age of males: 38.3 years old
--- Median age of females: 48.1 years old
- Total population: 1,430 people
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#27. Knox County
- Population aged 65 or older: 24.9%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 24.1%
- Median age: 45.5 years old
--- Median age of males: 43 years old
--- Median age of females: 47.5 years old
- Total population: 8,400 people
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#26. Furnas County
- Population aged 65 or older: 25.1%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 22.2%
- Median age: 47.2 years old
--- Median age of males: 46.4 years old
--- Median age of females: 47.7 years old
- Total population: 4,712 people
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#25. Frontier County
- Population aged 65 or older: 25.3%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 19.8%
- Median age: 44.5 years old
--- Median age of males: 44.4 years old
--- Median age of females: 45.1 years old
- Total population: 2,636 people
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#24. Hitchcock County
- Population aged 65 or older: 25.3%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 24.3%
- Median age: 45.4 years old
--- Median age of males: 41.9 years old
--- Median age of females: 48.5 years old
- Total population: 2,788 people
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#23. Harlan County
- Population aged 65 or older: 25.3%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 22.4%
- Median age: 46.3 years old
--- Median age of males: 45.8 years old
--- Median age of females: 46.8 years old
- Total population: 3,380 people
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#22. Thomas County
- Population aged 65 or older: 25.4%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 21.5%
- Median age: 33.6 years old
--- Median age of males: 31.8 years old
--- Median age of females: 35.7 years old
- Total population: 586 people
marekuliasz // Shutterstock
#21. Hooker County
- Population aged 65 or older: 25.4%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 19.8%
- Median age: 46.1 years old
--- Median age of males: 45.4 years old
--- Median age of females: 48.8 years old
- Total population: 741 people
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#20. Kimball County
- Population aged 65 or older: 25.6%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 19.0%
- Median age: 47.6 years old
--- Median age of males: 45.1 years old
--- Median age of females: 49.6 years old
- Total population: 3,576 people
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#19. Thayer County
- Population aged 65 or older: 25.7%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 22.6%
- Median age: 46.8 years old
--- Median age of males: 45.5 years old
--- Median age of females: 48.8 years old
- Total population: 5,000 people
Jared Winkler // Wikimedia Commons
#18. Greeley County
- Population aged 65 or older: 25.9%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 22.7%
- Median age: 45.4 years old
--- Median age of males: 43.7 years old
--- Median age of females: 47.1 years old
- Total population: 2,361 people
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#17. Sheridan County
- Population aged 65 or older: 25.9%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 22.4%
- Median age: 46.3 years old
--- Median age of males: 44.8 years old
--- Median age of females: 47.5 years old
- Total population: 5,215 people
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#16. Valley County
- Population aged 65 or older: 26%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 21.8%
- Median age: 47 years old
--- Median age of males: 46.7 years old
--- Median age of females: 47.8 years old
- Total population: 4,100 people
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#15. Garfield County
- Population aged 65 or older: 26.5%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 21.7%
- Median age: 45.8 years old
--- Median age of males: 40 years old
--- Median age of females: 50.5 years old
- Total population: 2,081 people
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#14. Keith County
- Population aged 65 or older: 26.9%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 20.2%
- Median age: 49.3 years old
--- Median age of males: 47.8 years old
--- Median age of females: 50.1 years old
- Total population: 8,048 people
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#13. Nuckolls County
- Population aged 65 or older: 27%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 20.3%
- Median age: 49.6 years old
--- Median age of males: 46.4 years old
--- Median age of females: 51.9 years old
- Total population: 4,204 people
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#12. Banner County
- Population aged 65 or older: 27%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 24.8%
- Median age: 50.4 years old
--- Median age of males: 50.5 years old
--- Median age of females: 50.4 years old
- Total population: 645 people
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#11. Garden County
- Population aged 65 or older: 27.1%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 21.6%
- Median age: 49.6 years old
--- Median age of males: 49.6 years old
--- Median age of females: 48.9 years old
- Total population: 1,916 people
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#10. Franklin County
- Population aged 65 or older: 27.3%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 18.6%
- Median age: 50.6 years old
--- Median age of males: 49.4 years old
--- Median age of females: 52 years old
- Total population: 2,970 people
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#9. Brown County
- Population aged 65 or older: 27.4%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 20.8%
- Median age: 48.6 years old
--- Median age of males: 46 years old
--- Median age of females: 50.5 years old
- Total population: 2,887 people
Jasperdo // Flickr
#8. Sherman County
- Population aged 65 or older: 27.5%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 20.2%
- Median age: 51.1 years old
--- Median age of males: 48.8 years old
--- Median age of females: 51.6 years old
- Total population: 3,015 people
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#7. Gosper County
- Population aged 65 or older: 28%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 18.6%
- Median age: 54 years old
--- Median age of males: 53.1 years old
--- Median age of females: 54.3 years old
- Total population: 2,001 people
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#6. Pawnee County
- Population aged 65 or older: 28.4%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 21.6%
- Median age: 49.7 years old
--- Median age of males: 47.4 years old
--- Median age of females: 50.6 years old
- Total population: 2,640 people
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#5. Arthur County
- Population aged 65 or older: 31%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 26.0%
- Median age: 48 years old
--- Median age of males: 47.4 years old
--- Median age of females: 50.7 years old
- Total population: 439 people
Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr
#4. Blaine County
- Population aged 65 or older: 31.5%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 18.8%
- Median age: 57.5 years old
--- Median age of males: 59 years old
--- Median age of females: 57.1 years old
- Total population: 467 people
Jimmy Emerson, DVM // Flickr
#3. Wheeler County
- Population aged 65 or older: 31.8%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 13.2%
- Median age: 58.9 years old
--- Median age of males: 53.6 years old
--- Median age of females: 61.1 years old
- Total population: 689 people
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#2. Boyd County
- Population aged 65 or older: 33%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 17.7%
- Median age: 56.2 years old
--- Median age of males: 55.8 years old
--- Median age of females: 56.6 years old
- Total population: 1,882 people
Ammodramus // Wikimedia Commons
#1. McPherson County
- Population aged 65 or older: 33.1%
- Population aged 18 and younger: 11.7%
- Median age: 58.1 years old
--- Median age of males: 56.8 years old
--- Median age of females: 58.8 years old
- Total population: 420 people
