Law enforcement agencies warn of overdose threat in Nebraska

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Law enforcement agencies across Nebraska have issued a warning to residents of an increased risk following a spate of drug overdoses in the state.

The Omaha and Lincoln police departments, along with the Nebraska State Patrol and federal Drug Enforcement Administration issued a joint news release Tuesday saying there have been 21 overdoses — eight resulting in death — in Lincoln and Omaha over a six-day span starting Aug. 10.

The majority of the overdoes involved the use of cocaine that has been laced with the powerful synthetic opioid fentanyl, officials said. Fentanyl is 50 times more potent than heroin and 100 times stronger than morphine, and dose equivalent in size to a few grains of salt can be lethal.

Investigators in Lincoln and Omaha have reported seeing fentanyl mixed with cocaine, methamphetamine and in counterfeit pills made to look like legitimate name brand pharmaceuticals, the release said.

