Lawsuit challenging Lincoln's virus restrictions dismissed

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The owner of a Lincoln bowling alley has dropped the lawsuit he filed in 2020 challenging a mask mandate and other restrictions the city put in place to limit the spread of the coronavirus.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports that the case filed by the owner of Madsen's Bowling & Billiards was dismissed Friday on the same day the city's latest mask mandate expired. The dismissal also came two weeks after the business agreed to plead guilty to six misdemeanor violations of public health orders

A judge ordered Madsen's to pay a $180 fine for each of the violations and pay court costs in all 10 cases it was charged in. Four of those cases were dismissed as part of an agreement with prosecutors.

The Madsen's criminal cases were the last of about 200 filed against about 15 Lincoln businesses to be resolved. At one point. Lincoln officials briefly shut down Madsen's for violating the coronavirus-related restrictions.

Madsen's attorney, J.L. Spray, said even though the lawsuit was dismissed, he believes it influenced the city to not aggressively enforce its mask mandates. Under Lincoln’s most recent mask mandate that started Jan. 14 city officials didn’t charge anyone with violating the rule.

City Attorney Yohance Christie said city officials are glad the lawsuit has been resolved.

“We're looking forward to getting past this and moving forward as a community,” Christie said.

