Lexington man pleads not guilty in killing of 15-year-old
AP

Lexington man pleads not guilty in killing of 15-year-old

LEXINGTON, Neb. (AP) — An 18-year-old Lexington man has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and a felony weapons count in the January shooting death of a 15-year-old.

Ramon Gonzalez-Romero entered the plea in Dawson County District Court earlier this month, according to court records. His trial has been set to begin July 13.

Prosecutors have said Gonzalez-Romero shot Jovanny Gandara early the morning of Jan. 2 during an altercation in northwest Lexington. Friends took Gandara to a Lexington hospital, where he was pronounced dead.

Police have said the gun used in the fatal shooting was recovered at a Lexington home.

