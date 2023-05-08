Visitors look at a Tyrannosaurus rex that is part of the Jurassic Adventure exhibit at Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park. The park held a preview Thursday and opened on Friday.
CHRIS MACHIAN, OMAHA WORLD-HERALD
ASHLAND — They roar and swivel their heads.
The lifelike dinosaurs that now inhabit the Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park in Ashland should delight visitors of all ages, said Dennis Schnurbusch, COO of Omaha’s Henry Doorly Zoo & Aquarium.
He’s already seeing lots of people taking pictures.
“In my opinion, they are very realistic,” he said.
Around 20 of the creatures make up 14 vignettes that stretch from the visitors center to the bison overlook. The Jurassic Adventure was created by Dino Dan Inc., the only maker of full-sized dinosaurs.
A car drives by a triceratops at the Safari Park.
CHRIS MACHIAN, Omaha WORLD-HERALD
Its founder, “Dino” Dan Lessem, was the dinosaur adviser to Steven Spielberg and his movie “Jurassic Park.”
Visitors will be able to dig in fossil pits and can consult a Jurassic Adventure Guide Map identifying all the things to learn, see and do at the park.
“We have gone to great lengths to ensure the most accurate dinosaur robots in the world and dinosaur fans love them,” Lessem said.
A Tyrannosaurus rex, which is part of the Jurassic Adventure exhibit, keeps an eye on some passing pelicans at the Lee G. Simmons Wildlife Safari Park.
CHRIS MACHIAN, Omaha WORLD-HERALD
Schnurbusch said the exhibit is a great way to celebrate the park’s 25th anniversary.
The exhibit opened Friday and runs until Oct. 1.
“A lot of people aren’t aware that it is there,” he said. “It exists, and it’s a wonderful place to visit.”
Schnurbusch said great care has been taken that the dinosaurs don’t disturb the regular inhabitants of the park. That includes elk, deer, prairie dogs, wolves, black bears, American white pelicans, eagles and bison.
Visitors will find lots to see, he said, whether it’s a creature from millions of years ago or the bison just born last weekend.
“With all the excitement surrounding the Wildlife Safari Park and its 25th year, we are hoping to see many more visitors exploring the park this year,” Schnurbusch said.
Superintendent Gary Pettit and Wildlife Safari Park celebrating 25 years this year
Nebraska wildlife takes center stage in amazing photographs
Bighorn sheep
A pair of rams at Fort Robinson State Park in Sioux County during breeding season. Males seeking dominance.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Elk
Bull elk on Fort Niobrara National Wildlife Refuge.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Great blue heron
Great Blue Heron (Ardea herodias) perched on a dead log on the bank of the Missouri River in Dixon/Cedar county.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Tom turkeys
Tom turkeys in Sarpy County, near Louisville.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Canada geese
Canada geese loaf in an icy pond at Pioneers Park.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
White-tailed buck
Why does this deer have antlers? A free webinar series from the state Game and Parks Commission will answer that question Sept. 3.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Bald Eagle
A bald eagle at the spillway on Lake Ogallala below Kingsley Dam.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Bison
A bouquet of sunflowers adorns the horn of a bison that has just finished wallowing at the Niobrara Valley Preserve in Cherry County.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Pronghorn
Buck pronghorn gather in a pasture on the Oglala National Grassland west of Toadstool Park in Sioux County.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Sharp-tailed grouse
Sharp-tailed grouse stand out against the white backdrop of a late spring snowfall at Fort Robinson State Park in Dawes County.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Northern river otter
Northern River Otter (Lutra canadensis) in a small pond near Brea, Box Butte County.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Sandhill cranes
Sandhill cranes rest on the Platte River at Martin's Reach Wildlife Management Area in Hall County.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Mule deer
Mule deer stand in ponderosa pines near the Snake River in Cherry County.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Blue-winged teal
A drake blue-winged teal swims in the shallows of Cottonwood Lake State Recreation Area near Merriman.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
American avocet
The American avocet can be found on lakes in western Nebraska during spring and early summer.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Bull elk
Bull elk in North Platte River valley forest near Lewellen, Garden County.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Snapping turtle
Snapping turtle.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Bluegill
A male bluegill stands guard on its nest in a southern Nebraska pond.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Bighorn sheep
Bighorn sheep near Chadron State Park, Nebraska National Forest.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Jackrabbit
A jackrabbit (Lepus) sits in the snow in Sioux County.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
White-tailed deer
White-tailed deer browse on the shoreline at sunrise in Area 1 at Wagon Train State Recreation Area.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Bison
Bison are driven toward the sorting facility at Fort Robinson State Park.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
American bullfrog
An American bullfrog (Lithobates catesbeianus), an amphibian, on a private pond in Sarpy County.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Goslings
Goslings at Louisville State Recreation Area.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Northern prairie lizard
Northern prairie lizard, Sceloporus undulatus, in a Sandhills blowout 2 miles west of Wood Lake in Cherry County.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Greater prairie chicken
A male greater prairie chicken puts on a courtship display northeast of Haigler in Dundy County.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Ring-neck pheasant rooster
A pen-raised ring-necked pheasant rooster in natural habitat in a controlled shooting area in Chase County.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Trumpeter swans
Two trumpeter swans (Cygnus buccinator) loaf on the icy waters of a marsh east of Whitman in Grant County.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Blanding's turtle
A Blanding's turtle (Emydoidea blandingii) on the Calamus River.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
Elk
Elk roam the grasslands of Fort Niobrara National Wildlife Refuge in Cherry County.
NEBRASKAland Magazine/Nebraska Game and Parks Commission
