Lightning strikes church in Blair as storms move across Nebraska

Lightning strikes church in Blair

Lightning set fire to First Baptist Church in Blair on Tuesday afternoon.

Lightning set fire to a church in Blair Tuesday afternoon as a series of storms moved across Nebraska.

The extent of damage to the First Baptist Church was not available late Tuesday afternoon, but photos on the church's Facebook page showed water damage to the chapel's ceiling tiles and pews covered in plastic.

The Facebook page said no one was injured.

Also on Tuesday afternoon, a series of weak tornadoes blew across rural parts of northwestern Kansas and a county in southwestern Nebraska along the Kansas line, according to the National Weather Service.

The tornadoes hit Tuesday afternoon as a line of storms moved across the Plains. Spotters and video confirmed separate tornadoes in Decatur, Norton and Gove counties in Kansas and an one in Red Willow County in Nebraska, according to National Weather Service meteorologist Ed Holicky based in Goodland, Kansas.

There were no reports of injuries or damage from the tornadoes, Holicky said.

The system brought gusty winds, heavy rain and some hail, leading to downed tree limbs some roof damage across the region.

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Biden administration easing some US restrictions on Cuba

