Lights installed on power lines will protect sandhill cranes

The goal is to prevent hundreds of sandhill cranes, endangered whooping cranes and other birds from being hurt or killed from collisions with the power lines.

Taddicken said previous measures have proved to be about 50% effective. That includes “fireflies,” the 3-inch-by-5-inch white cards with neon orange and yellow squares in the center that are clipped to power lines around Rowe Sanctuary.

Two years ago, there was a prototype test of the UV light system at Rowe that showed an effective rate of 90% or higher, Taddicken said, so the new system on the two power lines will be studied this migration season to see if that earlier outcome can be confirmed.

Study participants will include Rowe Sanctuary and Crane Trust staff members, plus volunteers.

“Participants will go out about an hour before sundown. We have night vision optics. They’ll be looking at the (power) lines until about 1 a.m.,” he said.

They’ll watch for any collisions and how far away cranes were from the power lines when they flare to prepare to land. “They’ll be documenting all different aspects of behavior around the power line,” Taddicken said.

The UV-A lights will be on overnight, but turn off in the daytime.