Lincoln considers steps to avoid flooding

Another recommendation likely to take off from the Salt Creek study will be a pilot program allowing homeowners in the floodplain to voluntarily sell their properties to the city, which would likely use unspent stormwater bond dollars to buy properties that can be otherwise hard to sell, Garden said.

The Olsson study did not change the floodplain maps, but based on the NOAA changes, the city will look to redraw the floodplain maps in a few years, she said.

Creating new floodplain maps would take time and additional funding that likely would factor into a stormwater bond in 2023 or 2024, and the resulting maps could add homes and properties to the floodplain based on the higher rainfall intensity anticipated in future floods, she said.

That makes non-structural changes such as policy revisions more important because they can help the city quickly improve its flood ratings with the federal government and in turn help homeowners in floodplains secure discounted flood insurance premiums, she said.

That may not comfort everyone, but the city and its partners will do what they can to protect residents and their property, Garden said.

“Our main goal is to keep people safe and dry,” she said.

