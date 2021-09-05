Lincoln couples haven't moved but addresses could change

When she got married, she took two days off to do everything necessary to change her name.

“We got married two years ago and I know what it took to change my last name and that was a choice,” she said.

Taking two days off work now, she said, would cost her $420.

One of the main reasons the street naming guidelines are followed consistently is to make sure emergency vehicles can easily find homes, Cary said.

There are several ways to handle this situation, he told the council last week, including keeping the address West Chitwood all the way to West Holdrege. It wouldn’t follow the guidelines, but at least the street name wouldn’t change from West Chitwood to Northwest Chitwood somewhere in the middle of the street.

The council was supposed to vote on the issue Monday, and Councilwoman Tammy Ward said she planned to make a motion to keep the two addresses the same but instead asked to delay the vote until Sept. 13 based on the recommendation of the city attorney.

City Attorney Yohance Christie said he wanted time to talk through the potential risks of keeping the address the same with planners, fire and police officials, as well as make sure the homeowners understood those risks.