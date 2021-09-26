Lincoln dog box offers treats, happiness to dogs on walks

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Free treats could paw-sibly be a dog’s dream come true, and with the help of two dog lovers, that dream has become reality for pampered pets in one Lincoln neighborhood.

Earlier this month, Joe Knopp and his wife, Deb Bauer-Knopp, built what they call a dog box, which provides treats, water and more for dogs out on walks. The box sits in their front yard near 70th and A streets, allowing people to use it at any time of day.

The dog box, equipped with solar lights and dog-shaped knobs, offers a variety of dog-walking necessities, Knopp said. Inside are multiple kinds of dog treats, water, pet wipes, hand sanitizer and pet waste bags. Everything is free and if any donations are left, Knopp plans to give them to a local shelter, he said.

“The biggest thing here is happiness,” Knopp told the Lincoln Journal Star. “The purpose of the dog box isn’t money. It’s here to bring joy and put smiles on people’s faces.”

Knowing that dog owners around the neighborhood have enjoyed the dog box so far is “extremely heartwarming” Knopp said.