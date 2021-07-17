Lincoln elevators deteriorate as neighborhood grows

Six weeks later, he learned the county agreed with him.

That’s rare, said Rob Ogden, the county assessor. He couldn’t think of any other commercial building-and-land combination in Lincoln with no taxable value, though he knew of a couple parking lots assessed at zero.

“That grain elevator needs to be torn down to make that land worth anything,” Ogden said. “And the cost of tearing down the concrete monster comes up to more than what the value of the land is.”

But the land clearly has some value. A similar but slightly larger lot next door was assessed at $322,000, even though its primary building, a steel shed, was valued at zero. The old ice warehouse to the north is sitting on a larger lot valued at more than $450,000.

Ogden agreed. And if his office could, it would assign a negative value to the elevator, to reflect its cost of demolition, and a positive value to the lot. Even if they canceled each other out -- even if the combined assessment still fell to zero -- it would be more accurate.

But his office’s system won’t allow that, he said.

Woolsoncroft wouldn’t even try to estimate the cost of tearing down the elevator and its 7-inch concrete walls. But any talk of demolition is misguided, he said.