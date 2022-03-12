Lincoln fire inspector's death at home ruled in line of duty

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The death of a Lincoln fire inspector at his home in January was the result of work-related duties performed within 24 hours before his death, according to the coordinator for Nebraska’s Local Assistance State Team.

Don Gross, 57, died of a heart attack at his Lincoln home on Jan. 4.

Karla Houfek, who works with the national collaborative that helps families when firefighters die in the line of duty, said Gross died within 24 hours of performing stressful, strenuous work for his job.

That meets the federal criteria for his death to be considered work-related, The Lincoln Journal Star reported.

Gross had been on scene of a structure fire in Lincoln in the hours before his death, Houfek said.

The designation allows Gross’ family to receive a federally funded lump-sum payment from the Public Safety Officers’ Benefits Program. The family may also receive pension benefits under state law.

Gross became a firefighter in 1991 and was promoted to fire inspector in 1997.

He also was also a bomb technician and had been a Black Hawk pilot for 21 years, serving at least four military tours overseas.

