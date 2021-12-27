 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Lincoln man, 20, dies after crash while trying to flee stop

A 20-year-old Lincoln man has died after crashing his car early Christmas morning while trying to flee a traffic stop

  • 0

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A 20-year-old Lincoln man has died after crashing his car early Christmas morning while trying to flee a traffic stop.

The Nebraska Highway Patrol says Ahmad Gregory died at a local hospital after being taken there following the crash, KFOR-AM reports. The patrol has asked Lincoln police to investigate the crash.

The patrol said it attempted to stop Gregory just before 1 a.m. Saturday as he was driving a Mercedes sedan without license plates. During a short chase, Gregory struck a parked car.

The patrol said Gregory was not wearing a seat belt.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KFOR-AM.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Israel testing second booster shot

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News