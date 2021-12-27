Lincoln man, 20, dies after crash while trying to flee stop

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A 20-year-old Lincoln man has died after crashing his car early Christmas morning while trying to flee a traffic stop.

The Nebraska Highway Patrol says Ahmad Gregory died at a local hospital after being taken there following the crash, KFOR-AM reports. The patrol has asked Lincoln police to investigate the crash.

The patrol said it attempted to stop Gregory just before 1 a.m. Saturday as he was driving a Mercedes sedan without license plates. During a short chase, Gregory struck a parked car.

The patrol said Gregory was not wearing a seat belt.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KFOR-AM.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0