Lincoln man charged, accused of seriously injuring baby girl
AP

Lincoln man charged, accused of seriously injuring baby girl

  • Updated
LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln man has been charged with felony child abuse after police and doctors say he left his 3-month-old daughter with serious injuries, including a brain bleed.

Malcom Lofton, 20, was arrested Thursday after the girl’s mother rushed the baby to a Lincoln hospital when she returned home to find the infant with injuries to her face and head, the Lincoln Journal Star reported.

The woman told police she had left the baby in the care of her father and returned to discover the baby injured.

Online court documents show Lofton was charged Friday with intentional child abuse resulting in injury. He remained in the Lancaster County Jail on Tuesday in lieu of $25,000 cash bond. His preliminary court date is set for Feb. 23.

