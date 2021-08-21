Lincoln man charged in fatal bus shooting pleads no contest

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Nebraska man on Friday pleaded no contest to reduced charges in a shooting that killed a 69-year-old woman as she rode on a Lincoln city bus.

Lincoln resident Joel Jones Jr., 28, pleaded no contest to manslaughter, an unintentional killing during the commission of a crime, and use of a firearm by a prohibited person as part of a plea agreement, the Lincoln Journal Star reported.

He faces up to 70 years in prison.

Jones in November had pleaded not guilty to second-degree murder and four felony weapons counts in the July 2020 shooting that killed Sharon Johnson.

Johnson was shot in the head and pronounced dead at a Lincoln hospital.

Prosecutors believe Jones was in the back seat of a car that afternoon and pulled a handgun out of his waistband, pointed it out the window and told others in the car, “Watch me shoot at this bus.” Johnson was shot in the head and was pronounced dead at a Lincoln hospital.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Lincoln Journal Star.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0