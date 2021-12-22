Lincoln man convicted of killing estranged wife's boyfriend

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln man faces sentencing in March after being convicted of killing his estranged wife's new boyfriend in a 2020 shooting in downtown Omaha.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that a jury deliberated for less than an hour Tuesday before finding 28-year-old Marlon Miranda Jr. guilty of first-degree murder in the June 2020 death of Jose Santos Parra Juarez.

Prosecutor John Alagaban said an off-duty Bellevue officer, Sgt. John Stuck, probably saved Sharon Miranda's life. Testimony showed Stuck saw Marlon Miranda grabbing his estranged wife by the hair with one hand while pointing a gun at her with the other. Stuck shot Marlon Miranda twice.

Miranda's attorney had suggested that Miranda acted in self-defense, killing Juarez during a quarrel.

