Lincoln man dies after crashing car while fleeing police

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A 20-year-old Lincoln man died Monday after crashing his car early Christmas morning while trying to flee a traffic stop.

Ahmad Gregory was critically injured in Saturday's crash and died late Monday, Lincoln police said Tuesday. An autopsy is planned.

The Nebraska State Patrol said it attempted to stop Gregory just before 1 a.m. Saturday as he was driving a Mercedes sedan without license plates. During a short chase, Gregory struck a parked car.

The patrol said Gregory was not wearing a seat belt.

This story was first published on Dec. 27. It was updated on Dec. 28 to correct that Gregory died late Monday, not earlier.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KFOR-AM.

Love 0 Funny 0 Wow 0 Sad 0 Angry 0