Lincoln man gets life in prison for killing wife's boyfriend

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln man has been sentenced to life in prison for the shooting death of his estranged wife’s new boyfriend in downtown Omaha.

Marlon Miranda Jr., 28, was sentenced Thursday to life, plus another 45 to 50 years for a firearms conviction in the June 2020 death of Jose Santos Parra Juarez, the Omaha World-Herald reported.

A jury convicted Miranda in December of first-degree murder and use of a firearm to commit a felony.

Police have said Miranda confronted his estranged wife and Juarez at an Omaha restaurant where a friend’s birthday party was being held and shot Juarez several times at point-blank range in a jealous rage. Miranda was then shot by an off-duty Bellevue police officer as Miranda attacked his wife.

Miranda’s attorney had suggested that Miranda acted in self-defense, killing Juarez during a quarrel.

