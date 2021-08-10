Lincoln man gets probation for hitting 2 women with truck

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln man who hit two women as they were protesting racial injustice on Lincoln street last year has been sentenced to probation.

Trever Kurtz, 28, was sentenced Tuesday to 18 months’ probation and had his driver’s license suspended for a year, the Lincoln Journal Star reported. Kurtz also received a $150 fine for a willful reckless driving charge.

Kurtz pleaded no contest in April to two counts of misdemeanor assault. In exchange, prosecutors dropped a count of felony second-degree assault.

Police have said Kurtz was driving his pickup truck on May 30, 2020, when he encountered protesters and hit a woman in the crowd, knocking her to the ground. Several protesters then began to circle the truck, and he tried to drive around them, hitting a second woman in the process.

Kurtz later pulled over and reported the incident to police, officials said.

