Lincoln man killed in head-on crash with semitrailer

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln man has died in a head-on crash involving a semitrailer near Lincoln, Lancaster County officials said.
The crash happened Sunday afternoon on Highway 2, according to the Lancaster County Sheriff’s Office. Investigators said a pickup truck driven by 43-year-old Eli Miller was eastbound on the highway when it crossed the center line and collided with the westbound semi. Miller was declared dead at the scene.
The 47-year-old driver of the semi was taken to a Lincoln hospital for treatment of minor injuries.
The crash remains under investigation.
