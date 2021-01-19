 Skip to main content
Lincoln man pleads not guilty to shooting death of father
AP

Lincoln man pleads not guilty to shooting death of father

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln man has pleaded not guilty to first-degree murder and a weapons count in the shooting death of his father last summer in Lincoln.

Adolfo Ortiz, 21, entered the plea last week in a hearing he attended via video from his jail cell, the Lincoln Journal Star reported. His trial date had not been set by Tuesday.

Ortiz is accused of shooting his father, 48-year-old Adolfo Aguado, early the morning of July 13 in the Lincoln home Aguado and his wife shared.

Police said Ortiz showed up at the home around 5 a.m., banging on the door. Witnesses said that once inside, Ortiz began acting strangely, retrieving a gun from his room and trying to fire it at his father, but the gun jammed. Police say he again retreated to the room, then came back out and shot his father twice.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Lincoln Journal Star.

