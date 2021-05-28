Lincoln man sentenced for role in fatal home invasion

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A man was sentenced to 20 years in federal prison Friday for his role in a home invasion robbery that resulted in the death of a Lincoln woman.

William Boothe III, 57, of Lincoln, helped set up a robbery in north Lincoln on July 31, 2018, during which Jessica Brandon, 36, was shot and killed.

Evidence at February trial of his co-defendants, Tawhyne Patterson and Damon Williams, revealed that Boothe provided the home as a target to Patterson and gave the robbers information about residents, federal prosecutors said.

During his co-defendants' trial, prosecutors said Patterson and Williams tied up children in the homer. One of the robbers then shot Brandon, mother of two of the children, after encountering her in a stairwell. She died later at a Lincoln hospital.

Patterson and Williams were convicted of murder and other charges in February.

Williams younger brother, Dante Williams, pleaded guilty in February to aiding and abetting and two robbery charges for his involvement in a case.

