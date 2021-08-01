Lincoln neighborhood creates street mural to slow drivers

A Lincoln neighborhood that sees a lot of speeders has created a giant yellow reminder for drivers to slow down.

Residents of the South of Downtown neighborhood painted a street-sized smiley face on the pavement of 11th Street with the phrase “Slow your roll," according to the Lincoln Journal Star.

“This was just a low hanging way we could try to slow traffic,” South of Downtown Community Arts Organizer Kat Weise said.

Residents painted the face over the weekend as a neighborly reminder to motorists. The project follows a July 21 crash where a boy was hit by a car on nearby C Street. The boy wasn't hurt, but some kids in the area no longer felt safe biking in their own neighborhood, said Pepe Fierro, a local restaurant owner.

Fierro said he and other South of Downtown residents have been asking the city to put in more safeguards. From A to K streets, there are no stop signs and only one roundabout, which he said is so low that people often drive through it.