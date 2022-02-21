 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Lincoln police identify burning body found in stairwell

Police in Lincoln have identified a man whose burning body was found found last week at a Lincoln housing complex inside a stairwell

  • 0

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police in Lincoln have identified a man whose burning body was found found last week at a Lincoln housing complex inside a stairwell.

The body of Terry Barry, 41, was found Wednesday morning in a partially enclosed stairwell attached to the complex, the Lincoln Journal Star reported. Police said his body was burned beyond recognition by the time he was found.

Police Sgt. Chris Vigil said Barry was homeless and had personal belongings with him near the stairwell. Firefighters found a still-lit candle near Barry’s body, Vigil said.

Police said they found no signs of foul play. An autopsy was ordered to determine his cause of death.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Lincoln Journal Star.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

texas money king photo 2 COPYRIGHT RESTRICTED

The Nebraskan who tipped his hat to Texas and built a city

These days, Houston Heights is on a run. Money Magazine called it a “Top 10 Big City Neighborhood.” But few know the story of the man who founded it, a Nebraskan who lost two fingers, his company and his beloved son in pursuit of his dream.

Watch Now: Related Video

Apple store workers may unionize in the U.S.

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News