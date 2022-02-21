Lincoln police identify burning body found in stairwell

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police in Lincoln have identified a man whose burning body was found found last week at a Lincoln housing complex inside a stairwell.

The body of Terry Barry, 41, was found Wednesday morning in a partially enclosed stairwell attached to the complex, the Lincoln Journal Star reported. Police said his body was burned beyond recognition by the time he was found.

Police Sgt. Chris Vigil said Barry was homeless and had personal belongings with him near the stairwell. Firefighters found a still-lit candle near Barry’s body, Vigil said.

Police said they found no signs of foul play. An autopsy was ordered to determine his cause of death.

