 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Lincoln police: Man used large pole to kill another man

  • Updated
  • 0

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police in Lincoln are investigating after a man was killed with a large pole.

KOLN-TV reports that police arrested a 50-year-old Lincoln man, who is being held on suspicion of second-degree murder. That man is hospitalized but details about his injuries have not been released.

The incident happened Monday afternoon in the 2600 block of Vine Street. The victim's name has not been released.

Police say it appears that the two men got into a fight and the suspect used a large pole as a weapon.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, KOLN-TV.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Locations

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

96-year-old WWII Nazi suspect faces trial after failed escape

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News