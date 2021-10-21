Lincoln police seek vehicle tied to fatal crash on US 77

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Authorities are seeking a motorist after a pedestrian was struck and killed in a collision that shut down southbound lanes of U.S. 77 for four hours in Lincoln.

The Lincoln Journal-Star reports that a Lincoln police spokesperson declined to say whether the driver of a car captured in a video near the scene of the Wednesday morning crash is thought to be directly involved in the collision or whether it was a hit-and-run.

“The investigation is still in the preliminary stages, and we want to speak with the driver of this vehicle to gather more information,” the spokesperson said in an email after police posted a blurry picture of what appears to be a four-door sedan on social media without any additional identifying features.

Further details on the pedestrian and what led to the crash haven’t been released.

