Lincoln police: Teen shot older man in road rage conflict

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A 19-year-old man has been arrested on suspicion of shooting an older man during what officers believe was a road rage confrontation.

Tyler Foster, 19, is accused of shooting a 68-year-old man Sunday afternoon after the man confronted Foster, police said. Investigators said the two argued before Foster pulled a gun and shot the older man.

Police said that as the man was running away, Foster shot the man a second time. The man was hospitalized in stable condition.

Foster was arrested on suspicion of first-degree assault and use of a deadly weapon to commit a felony.

