Lincoln senator motivated by empathy in marijuana effort

Rather, she said, “I was hard-pressed not to find some person who hadn’t benefited from it. So many stories.”

Wishart was reelected in 2020 to serve another four years representing western Lincoln’s District 27, winning every precinct, and she has resumed her work as an experienced member of the Appropriations Committee.

While marijuana has put her in the spotlight, there is much more that she would like to achieve during her second and final term in the Legislature, Wishart said, including addressing one of the state’s biggest challenges.

“I want to change the outmigration of young people, young families” from Nebraska, she said, recognizing that loss of talent threatens to limit the state’s future.

One of the clear lessons of the COVID-19 pandemic has been the realization that most people have “the ability to work remotely,” Wishart said, and she argues that doing so while living in Nebraska could have cost-of-living advantages, some infrastructure pluses and the accompanying benefit of “schools that are phenomenal.”

Opportunities are abundant and within easy reach, she said.

Nebraska needs to make efforts to “ensure that we have a state where young people want to stay and grow,” Wishart said.