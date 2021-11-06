Lincoln students build free pantries, get hands-on learning

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Inside a garage in north Lincoln, Lincoln North Star students gathered for a lesson they don’t get to learn every day.

A more hands-on lesson. A you-can-use-this-in-real-life kind of lesson. A lesson you might not always experience sitting at a desk in a classroom.

Like how when you use a caulking gun, you have to be slow and steady, explained North Star freshman Joshua Gothier. With your paintbrush, stay between the lines. And when you use a hammer, remember it’s all in the elbow (keep your arm steady!). If you’re punching nails into boards with a nail gun, sometimes firing at an angle works best.

Oh, and remember to have fun.

“I would rather do this any day,” said Gothier, 14, after a worker showed him how to punch nails into siding.

The Lincoln Journal Star reports there was another lesson being taught, too, in that Kingery Construction Co. garage last week on Tuesday, where the piercing sounds of hammers and nail guns and the sharp smell of white paint permeated.

One about looking after each other and helping those in need.

See, the after-school students from the Boys and Girls Club of Lincoln/Lancaster County at North Star were there to actually build something -- little free pantries that will soon be stuffed with food and other needed products and set up in Lincoln neighborhoods as a saving grace to those who might just need something to fix for supper but can’t afford it.

The idea to collaborate with the Boys and Girls Club students started about a year ago, said Kingery president Rod Berens. The construction company just down the street from North Star had already been working with students there. The food pantry idea seemed like a natural fit: It helps the community and gives students hands-on insight into the world of construction.

“One of the things we wanted to do was somehow get the kids involved,” said Berens. “To show them ‘Maybe, I like this stuff.’ Maybe they didn’t ever have a chance to get involved in any kind of construction or what that really meant.”

So the students came last week, rolled up their sleeves and got to work on four pantries in progress. Some painted, while others hammered in nails and were shown how to safely use staple and nail guns (seemingly everyone’s favorite).

“It was really fun actually getting to learn how to use the different tools,” said freshman Jordan Jones, 14. “I want to do this again.”

Developing career skills and engaging with the community is just part of the work the Boys and Girls Club does at North Star, said program director John Harris Jr. The after-school program based at the high school and Park Middle School often focuses on workforce development and career opportunities, goals more important than ever.

“And so this is just another way that we can engage with the community, show these kids another option after high school,” Harris said. “For them to come here and be hands on with something that’s going to help the community has been awesome.”

Millard Lumber in Waverly also partnered with the Boys and Girls Club, donating more than $2,500 in supplies to build the pantries, which will be installed in neighborhoods -- including near North Star and in Air Park -- sometime this fall.

Little free pantries have sprouted up in neighborhoods across the U.S. as a way to help those in need. Anyone can donate items to the pantries -- nonperishable food and hygiene and paper products. Then, people are welcome to take what they need.

“If somebody is hungry and they don’t have food, now they can get food,” said 16-year-old junior Rebecca Davidson.

Boys & Girls Club already has two pantries installed in Cooper Park near Seventh and D streets and American Legion Park at 26th and Randolph streets.

But it’s clear there is need everywhere, Harris said.

“So to give back to people that live in this neighborhood is always a good time.”

