Lincoln teen dies several days after 2-vehicle crash
AP

Lincoln teen dies several days after 2-vehicle crash

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — Police continue to investigate a crash last week that led to the death days later of a Lincoln Southeast High School student.

Kennedy Bowles, 18, of Lincoln, was taken off life support on Wednesday, four days after the Saturday night crash that left her hospitalized, the Lincoln Journal Star said.

Police have said Bowles was one of four people in a car that ran a red light around 11 p.m. Saturday and crashed into a pickup truck. The crash sent both vehicles into a ditch and the four people in the car — including Bowles — to Lincoln hospitals.

No charges had been filed in the crash as of early Friday.

