 Skip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
From December 19th through December 26th we will be granting free access as a gift to our readers presented by Guarantee Roofing
AP

Lincoln to end months-long mask mandate

The last Nebraska community still requiring masks is dropping its mandate

  • 0

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — The last Nebraska community still requiring masks is dropping its mandate.

Lincoln Lancaster County Health Director Pat Lopez said in a news conference Tuesday that a health order requiring indoor masking will expire at the end of the day Thursday.

The county reinstated the mask requirement in August amid the delta surge. No other city or county in the state has required masks in indoor settings over the past four months, the Lincoln Journal-Star reports.

Lopez said the county has made “critical progress” over the past year in battling the virus, helped largely by the vaccine. Even without the requirement, she said masks are “strongly" recommended in schools and at indoor sporting events, theaters, gatherings of groups indoors, including church and faith-based services.

People are also reading…

“This does not mean the pandemic is over, and it does not mean no more masks,” said Lopez.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Lincoln Journal Star.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Biden Administration Announces Plan to Fight Omicron Variant

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News