Lincoln woman gets prison for drunken crash death of friend

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln woman has been sentenced to up to 10 years in prison for being drunk when she crashed her car, killing her best friend who was a passenger.

Deja Webster, 24, was sentenced Tuesday after pleading guilty to vehicular homicide in the April 7, 2019, crash that killed 20-year-old Jasmyn Chalk, the Lincoln Journal Star reported.

Police said Webster was drunk with marijuana in her system when she was driving that night at more than double the 40 mph speed limit when she lost control and hit a tree. Her passenger, Chalk, was thrown from the car and later died at a hospital.

Webster's attorney had sought probation, noting that Webster stopped drinking and using marijuana immediately after the crash and had committed only minor offenses before the crash.

Lancaster County District Judge Robert Otte rejected that request, saying probation wouldn't be appropriate. He sentenced her to six to 10 years and revoked her driver’s license for five years.

