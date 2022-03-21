Lincoln woman gets probation in crash death of motorcyclist

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln woman has been sentenced to probation for causing a crash last year that killed a motorcyclist.

Kylie Hill, 19, was sentenced Friday to two years’ probation and ordered to pay a $250 fine and to complete a victim empathy class and driver’s safety course, the Lincoln Journal Star reported.

Police have said Hill was 18 when she was behind the wheel of a sport utility vehicle last March that turned left in front of 19-year-old Simon Blair’s motorcycle in Lincoln, causing the crash.

Blair was taken to a hospital, where he later died of his injuries.

Hill told investigators she didn’t see the motorcycle until she had already turned and maintained that the motorcycle was speeding, even though witnesses and investigators said it was not. Hill pleaded no contest in January to misdemeanor motor vehicle homicide in the crash.

