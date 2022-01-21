 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
Lincoln woman involved in fatal crash pleads no contest

A Lincoln woman accused of causing a crash last year that killed a motorcyclist last year has pleaded no contest to misdemeanor vehicular homicide

LINCOLN, Neb. (AP) — A Lincoln woman accused of causing a crash last year that killed a motorcyclist last year has pleaded no contest to misdemeanor vehicular homicide.

Kylie Hill, 18, entered the plea Thursday and faces up to a year in jail when she’s sentenced in March, the Lincoln Journal Star reported.

Investigators said Hill was driving a vehicle south on 27th Street last March when she turned left in front of 19-year-old Simon Blair’s northbound bike, causing the crash.

Blair was taken to a local hospital, where he died of his injuries.

