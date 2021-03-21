Lincoln zoo raises critically endangered spider monkey

And when she was old enough, and her climbing skills were strong enough, they thought it was time to meet her family.

But there was some risk of rejection — or even aggression. “Spider monkeys can be flighty animals, and they can be unsure and nervous of things.”

They started by putting her in with Lola, hoping they’d sense their familial bond, and that the other adults would see them interacting. It’s not clear if Lola recognized Tonnie as her daughter, but she at least accepted her as another monkey, a member of their troop.

Then it was time to add Carlos and her half-aunt, Aliena, the oldest of the adults.

“Removing that barrier was scary for us,” Jacobson said. “And we were so pleasantly surprised by how the adults took her under their wing and it became very normal, very quickly.”

Aliena, who has experience with infants, has taken a protective and almost maternal role, allowing Tonnie to ride around on her back. And Carlos, who’d shown the most interest in the newborn during her hand-rearing, likes to teach her how to play.

Tonnie’s human team stopped sleeping at the zoo in October. She’s up to 5 pounds and down to two feedings a day, and spends most of her time with her troop.