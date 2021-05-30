Lincoln's voting bench a politics-free way to connect people

The mailman was known to cast a vote. The FedEx driver. The UPS guy.

All those early-morning and late-evening walkers. Little kids like Linus, Oscar and Margot Swanson from next door.

“It was like this COVID ray of sunshine,” said their mom, Roxane Swanson. “It just became this phenomenon.”

Something fun in a year when fun got the short end of the stick.

Swanson calls Rice the neighborhood Martha Stewart. (Caveat: She’s Martha with the heart of Mary, a faith-filled and compassionate Catholic.)

She’s creative. Always looking for ways to include people in her endeavors.

Rice is a communications consultant and a retreat facilitator. She’s an author and a blogger. She grows flowers for butterflies and for beauty. She’s a baker and a bike rider. She tells funny stories. She’s a five-year cancer survivor who’s raised four great kids. She sends emails with great quotes stuck at the bottom.

Every winter, she sticks a couple of small snowballs in the freezer, and in July, she throws an ice cream social with a snowman centerpiece and raises money for Willie’s Underwear Project. (All the donations go toward undergarments and clothes for school nurses to stash away for kids in need.)