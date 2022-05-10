Live updates: Lindstrom emerges as GOP leader in initial Nebraska election results

Updated 8:50 p.m.

State Sen. Brett Lindstrom maintained his lead in Nebraska's hotly contested race for the Republican nomination for governor.

In a crowded field of Republicans, Lindstrom scored 36% of initial returns, with Jim Pillen at 29.6% and Charles Herbster in third at 24.3%.

With Nebraska voters as well as national political pundits watching closely, state election officials revealed the initial results shortly after polls closed at 8 p.m. and updated totals every few minutes. The results at 8:50 p.m. included 81,709 votes cast by Republicans in the governor's race.

Results will update throughout the evening and could swing rapidly as more returns come in from rural areas of the state that were strong supporters of President Donald Trump in the 2020 presidential election.

Trump has endorsed Charles Herbster and came to the state on May 1 in support of the cattle producer and businessman from Falls City.

Herbster, once considered the front-runner, saw his campaign rocked last month by accusations that he had improperly touched or groped a number of women.

Tuesday's results will likely tell how much voters weighed the allegations in deciding between Herbster and Jim Pillen, a Columbus pork producer and University of Nebraska regent who is backed by Gov. Pete Ricketts.

Lindstrom, who is completing his eighth and final year in the Legislature, is likely hoping for a vote split three ways.

The Republican nominee will face state Sen. Carol Blood of Bellevue, the Democratic nominee, in November. In early returns, Blood had 91.8% of Tuesday's primary votes and was quickly declared the winner by The Associated Press.

House of Representatives

Early returns on Tuesday validated what most people already assumed, that the next several months will be filled with Mike Flood of Norfolk challenging Patty Pansing Brooks to replace Jeff Fortenberry as Nebraska's 1st District representative.

Both state senators, Flood pulled in 77.3% of early GOP returns, with Pansing Brooks picked by 91% of Democrats. They advance to the general election in November, but they will first square off in a general election in June to determine who will fill out the remainder of Fortenberry's current term.

As expected, Republican incumbents Don Bacon (District 2) and Adrian Smith (District 3) easily advanced through Tuesday's primary. Bacon will face state Sen. Tony Vargas of Omaha, who won the Democratic nomination on Tuesday.

State offices

Secretary of State Bob Evnen appeared headed for a second term, leading a contested Republican race on Tuesday. There are no Democrats in the field.

This is a developing story. Stay with siouxcityjournal.com for updates.

