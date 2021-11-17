Longtime Buffalo County Board member Bill McMullen dies

KEARNEY, Neb (AP) — Bill McMullen, the current chairman and nearly three-decade member of the Buffalo County Board, has died following recent heart problems. He was 64.

McMullen died Friday at the Nebraska Heart Institute in Lincoln, according to O’Brien Straatmann Redinger Funeral Home of Kearney.

McMullen joined the board in 1992 and first served as its chairman from 2000 to 2003. He was selected as chairman again in 2012 and served in that role until his death.

McMullen was credited for leading several efforts in the county, including passage of a jail bond to build a new jail, renovation of the courthouse and making the county public defender’s job a full-time position, the Kearney Hub reported.

A memorial service will be held Saturday at the American Legion Club in Kearney, where he worked as manager for decades.

