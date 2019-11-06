Man accused of child sex assault, porn takes plea deal

GERING, Neb. (AP) — A Scottsbluff man accused of having sex with a 12-year-old and then blackmailing her into performing for pornographic videos has taken a plea deal.

Scotts Bluff County District Court documents say 20-year-old Ashanti Kelley pleaded guilty last month to sexual assault, child porn possession and other crimes. Prosecutors dropped other charges in return. He's to be sentenced next month.

Authorities say the girl told investigators that she'd met Kelley online and then at area business. They exchanged nude photos, and she says he later forced her to perform sexual acts. She says Kelley told her he'd distribute the nude photos of her if she didn't perform more sexual acts, which he recorded.

