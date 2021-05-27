Man accused of restaurant shooting charged in jail assault

PAPILLION, Neb. (AP) — The man accused of killing two workers and wounding two others during a shooting at a Nebraska fast-food restaurant last fall has been charged with stabbing a fellow jail inmate.

Roberto Silva Jr. has been charged with second-degree assault and using a weapon to commit a felony in connection with the jail assault that took place earlier this month, according to KETV.

Court documents say Silva was found standing near Derick Fuller inside a cell at the Sarpy County Jail on May 12 and Fuller had serious cuts to his ear and neck and superficial cuts on his body. Fuller received one stitch for the cut on his ear and was treated at a hospital for a long cut on the right side of his neck.

Fuller told officers “He stabbed me” and “He shanked me with something sharp and flushed it down the toilet.”

Silva refused to answer questions about the attack, and investigators could not find the weapon that was used.