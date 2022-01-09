Man arrested after I-80 crash kills 1, injures 3 others

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — One person was arrested after a three-vehicle crash that killed one man and closed part of Interstate 80 for more than four hours Saturday.

Omaha police said the crash happened shortly before 4 p.m. Saturday when a 2010 Nissan Maxima smashed into the back of a 2022 Hyundai Elantra that was stopped on the shoulder of westbound I-80 near the 60th Street exit in Omaha. The Nissan then veered into traffic and struck a 2019 Jeep Cherokee.

The impact of the initial crash caused the Hyundai to overturn and killed its driver, 76-year-old Timothy Flaherty of Lincoln.

The driver of the Nissan, Joaquin Dimayuga-Alvarado, 21, of Omaha, and his 16-year-old passenger were both hurt and the 16-year-old remained in critical but stable condition Saturday night.

The Jeep's driver was not hurt but 25-year-old Marketa Kennedy of Omaha who was riding in the Jeep was taken to an Omaha hospital with injuries that aren't considered life threatening.

By Saturday night, Dimayuga-Alvarado was in police custody although it wasn't immediately clear what charges he might face.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

