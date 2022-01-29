Man arrested in fatal shooting in Omaha

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting.

The 37-year-old suspect was arrested Friday on suspicion of first-degree murder and weapons charges. It wasn't immediately clear on Saturday if he has been charged.

Police say 46-year-old Daron Hunter of Omaha was found Thursday night inside a car with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Police have not disclosed a motive in the shooting, the third homicide in Omaha this year.

