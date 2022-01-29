 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Man arrested in fatal shooting in Omaha

Omaha police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting

  • 0

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Omaha police have arrested a man in connection with a fatal shooting.

The 37-year-old suspect was arrested Friday on suspicion of first-degree murder and weapons charges. It wasn't immediately clear on Saturday if he has been charged.

Police say 46-year-old Daron Hunter of Omaha was found Thursday night inside a car with gunshot wounds. He was taken to a hospital where he died.

Police have not disclosed a motive in the shooting, the third homicide in Omaha this year.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Omaha zoo's baby elephant now has a name

Omaha zoo's baby elephant now has a name

The female African elephant calf was named by a family who won the naming rights at the zoo's fundraiser. The calf is nursing and growing and currently weighs 183 pounds.

Watch Now: Related Video

WATCH NOW: Family remembers Kuen Chia Yeh

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News