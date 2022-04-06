 Skip to main contentSkip to main content
You have permission to edit this article.
Edit
AP

Man arrested in Omaha crash that killed pregnant officer

Police have arrested an Omaha driver on suspicion of being drunk and causing a fiery crash that killed two women, including a corrections officer who was eight months pregnant

  • 0

OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — Police arrested an Omaha man Wednesday on suspicion of being drunk and causing a fiery crash last week that killed two women, including a corrections officer who was eight months pregnant.

Zachary Paulison, who turned 22 Wednesday, was booked on suspicion of two counts of vehicular homicide while intoxicated and one count of vehicular homicide of an unborn child, Omaha police said in a news release Wednesday.

Investigators believe Paulison was drunk the night of March 31 when his pickup truck collided with the sport utility vehicle driven by 37-year-old Sara Zimmerman, who was an officer with the Douglas County Department of Corrections.

Police said both vehicles went into a ditch and the SUV erupted in flames. Zimmerman, who was pregnant, and her passenger, 38-year-old Amanda Schook, died in the crash. Paulison was taken to an Omaha hospital with back and chest fractures, police said.

Copyright 2022 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed without permission.

0 Comments
0
0
0
0
0

Tags

Be the first to know

* I understand and agree that registration on or use of this site constitutes agreement to its user agreement and privacy policy.

Related to this story

Most Popular

Watch Now: Related Video

Ukraine war: US top general says world becoming more unstable

Get up-to-the-minute news sent straight to your device.

Topics

News Alerts

Breaking News