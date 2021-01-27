 Skip to main content
Man booked in crash that killed ride-share driver, passenger
AP

Man booked in crash that killed ride-share driver, passenger

  • Updated
OMAHA, Neb. (AP) — A man has been arrested in an Omaha crash that killed a ride-share driver and his passenger.

The Omaha World-Herald reports that 40-year-old Chaz Booker was booked on suspicion of two counts of felony motor vehicle homicide, police said Tuesday evening.

Police say he was speeding Jan. 11 when his sport utility vehicle struck a car, killing 49-year-old Z-Trip driver Terrell Lindsay and his passenger, 60-year-ld Laron Imani.

Booker was taken to jail Monday upon his release from a hospital where he was treated for a head injury.

The two vehicles struck another two vehicles, but no one else was injured.

For copyright information, check with the distributor of this item, Omaha World-Herald.

